Kelly Bryant at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Al. (WBTW) — Former Clemson starting quarterback Kelly Bryant and now Mizzou signal caller took the stage today at SEC Media Days in Hoover.

Bryant left Clemson in the fall after losing his starting job to freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence. While with the Tigers Bryant led the team to an ACC championship and the College Football Playoff. He ended his career with over 4,000 total yards and 32 total touchdowns.

He heads to Mizzou as a graduate transfer and will be immediately eligible to play in 2019.

