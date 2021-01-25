Kelvin Roller named new Dillon head football coach, replacing Jackie Hayes

Kelvin Roller on the right is the new head coach of the Dillon Wildcat football team.

DILLON (WBTW) – The Dillon football program didn’t have to look too far to find a replacement for the legend and retiring Jackie Hayes. On Monday, the team promoted their offensive coordinator Kelvin Roller to the spot of head coach.

Roller has been the team’s offensive coordinator for the last 10 seasons and has helped team the Wildcats win 5 state championships in that span. He has had opportunities to be a head coach, most recently at Georgetown, but knows being in Dillon was the right spot for him.

“You know, I have made myself a part of this community coming over here in 2011. I think this does bring stability to the program and I have had numerous texts from our players congratulating me and former players, so that means a lot to me.” says Roller.

Before he arrived at Dillon, he was the offensive coordinator at Marlboro County under Dean Boyd from 2005 to 2011. Prior to that, he was a student assistant at Coastal Carolina under David Bennett.