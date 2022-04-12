CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University named Kevin Pederson head coach of the women’s basketball team, according to a news release sent Tuesday by the university.

Pederson has more than 20 years of coaching experience, more than 400 career wins, 15 trips to the NCAA tournament, and collegiate administrative experience, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and his family to Teal Nation” Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation Matt Hogue said in the release. “Throughout this process, his qualifications, success, and references continued to impress, and his seasoned head coaching experience of nearly 450 wins and 21 seasons certainly stood out.”

Pederson previously led Lander University in Greenwood to a 356-160 overall record in his 17 years, with 13 NCAA Division II Championship Tournament appearances, according to the release.

Pederson is from Fairfax, Virginia, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Clemson and a masters degree from United States Sports Academy, according to the release.

His introductory press conference will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday.