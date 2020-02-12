Knox, McQueen make Carolinas Classic rosters for all-star game

WILMINGTON, NC—February 12, 2020: The North Carolina Coaches Association and the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association have announced the team rosters for the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, sponsored by House of Raeford Farms FLOCK, the non-profit arm of House of Raeford Farms.

On Saturday, March 28, the top public high school boys and girls from North Carolina and South Carolina will face off during the Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington.

“We are honored to have the best high school basketball student-athletes from our states come to Wilmington for the third consecutive year. They will not only compete at a high level in their respective games, but they will be involved in outreach activities that touch youth and adults in the community,” said Shell Dula and Phil Weaver, executive directors of the South Carolina and North Carolina Coaches’ Associations, respectively.

When the student-athletes are not practicing or playing basketball, they will be participating in community service events, including visiting the children’s hospital and rehab center at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and four New Hanover County elementary schools. In addition, they will provide vocal and emotional support to children and adults with disabilities playing baseball at the Miracle League field in Wilmington.

The following players and coaches will be representing their states at the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Games:

North Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Brad LeVine – Shelby, NC

Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry – Winterville, NC

South Central High School

Team: Silas Mason – Greensboro, NC

Ben L. Smith High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 180

Nick Farrar – Apex, NC

Apex Friendship High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 240

Dean Reiber – Greensboro, NC

Northwest Guilford High School

Height: 6’10” Weight: 230

Tristan Maxwell – Huntersville, NC

North Mecklenburg High School

Height: 6’3” Weight: 195

Trayden Williams – Huntersville, NC

North Mecklenburg High School

Height: 6’1” Weight: 165

Samage Teel – Farmville, NC

Farmville Central High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 175

Justin Wright – Farmville, NC

Farmville Central High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 190

Keishon Porter – Pinetops, NC

SW Edgecombe High School

Height: 6’5” Weight: 190

Traymond Willis-Shaw – Fayetteville, NC

Westover High School

Height: 6’6” Weight: 205

Kalib Matthews – Henderson, NC

Henderson Collegiate High School

Height: 6’4” Weight: 180

North Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson – Charlotte, NC

Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby – Tarboro, NC

Tarboro High School

Team: Evan Miller – Charlotte, NC

Ardrey Kell High School

Height: 5’11”

Nevaeh Brown– Charlotte, NC

Mallard Creek High School

Height: 5’9”

Anya Poole – Raleigh, NC

Southeast Raleigh High School

Height: 6’2”

Jamia Hazell – Raleigh, NC

Southeast Raleigh High School

Height: 5’8”

Kennedy Todd-Williams – Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville High School

Height: 6’0”

Chyna Cornwell – Newton, NC

Newton-Conover High School

Height: 6’3”

Jacee Busick – Kernersville, NC

Robert B. Glenn High School

Height: 6’2”

Kennedy Heath – Cary, NC

Panther Creek High School

Height: 5’9”

Aniya Finger – Huntersville, NC

Hopewell High School

Height: 6’1”

Skylah Travis – Weldon, NC

Weldon High School

Height: 6’3”

South Carolina Boy’s Roster

Head Coach: Zeke Washington – Blythewood, SC

Blythewood High School

Assistant Coach: Thomas Ryan – Roebuck, SC

Dorman High School

Team: Emorie Knox – Myrtle Beach, SC Myrtle Beach High School

Height: 6’0” Weight: 165

Kelton Talford – Great Falls, SC

Great Falls High School

Height: 6’7” Weight: 194

Patrick Iriel – Columbia, SC

AC Flora High School

Height: 6’10” Weight: 240

Myles Tate – Roebuck, SC

Dorman High School

Height: 6’0” Weight: 160

P. J. Hall – Roebuck, SC

Dorman High School

Height: 6’9” Weight: 235

Nick Pringle – Seabrook, SC

Whale Branch Early College High School

Height: 6’8” Weight: 200

Latavian Lawrence – W. Columbia, SC

Gray Collegiate Academy

Height: 6’6” Weight: 190

Ja’von Benson – Columbia, SC

Ridge View High School

Height: 6’8” Weight: 240

Kaleb Mack – Mauldin, SC

Mauldin High School

Height: 6’2” Weight: 183

Raekwon Horton – Columbia, SC

W. J. Keenan High School

Height: 6’6” Weight: 200

South Carolina Girl’s Roster

Head Coach: Sherer Hopkins – Clover, SC

Clover High School

Assistant Coach: Monica Williams – Columbia, SC

Irmo High School

Team: D’Mya Tucker – Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Height: 6’0”

Jada Burton – Duncan, SC

Byrnes High School

Height: 5’9”

Kelci Adams – Fort Mill, SC

Nation Ford High School

Height: 5’9”

Nyah Leveretter – Blythewood, SC

Westwood High School

Height: 6’3”

Loyal McQueen – Florence, SC

Wilson High School

Height: 5’8”

Taniah Wilkins – Spartanburg, SC

High Point Academy

Height: 5’9”

JMani Ingram – North Augusta, SC

North Augusta High School

Height: 5’7”

Maleia Bracone – Anderson, SC

TL Hanna High School

Height: 5’9”

Augusta Dixon – Charleston, SC

James Island Charter High School

Height: 6’1”

Lauryn Taylor – Columbia, SC

Spring Valley High School

Height: 6’0”