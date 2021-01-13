Knox overcomes adversity to become a stronger person and teammate for NMB basketball

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach senior Kymani Knox is a talented, tenacious, and tough basketball player. That was all tested back in the fall after an altercation during a pick up game left him with a broken jaw. Indeed of complain and whine, he went through a tough 8-week rehab to repair it and in the process lost 30 pounds while on a liquid only diet.
Now back on the court this winter, a slimmer and thinner Knox has grown up and is playing wise beyond his years.
“He made the most of it and I think he’s come back better and stronger. It’s made him obviously grow up and learn some lessons that kids shouldn’t have to learn at that age.” says head coach Ryan Walker.
“I can move more swifter than last year and I can do more things around the outside, so I guess it’s helped me a lot.” says Knox.
The Chiefs are hopeful for a return to the court next week against rival Myrtle Beach on Tuesday night.