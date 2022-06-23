MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Football is king of the South, just like lacrosse is of the North. The former Myrtle Beach midfielder, set every lacrosse record in Seahawk history. Bushnoe finished his high school career with 130 goals, 140 points, and 7th in the nation in scoring. He pushed his way through the college recruitment process, where he later committed to Anderson University in the Upstate. Anderson enters it’s third season in program history.