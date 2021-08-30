Lake City announces six set to inducted into their Hall of Fame

LAKE CITY – Six former athletes will be inducted in the seventh class of Florence County School District Three’s Athletic Hall of Fame Friday, October 1.

Devaris Brunson, Cody Cooper, Scotty Cooper, Shaunice Fulmore, Jimmy Weatherford, and Joey Weatherford will be inducted during a halftime ceremony of Lake City High School’s football game against Crestwood at Ward Memorial Stadium.

The Athletic Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding athletes, coaches and others who contribute to athletics from current and past high schools in the district.

“We are honored to induct these six outstanding individuals in the 2021 Hall of Fame class,” said Lake City High School Athletic Director Matt Apicella. “These are true champions that not only excelled in the competitive arena, but have been incredible representatives of Florence County School District Three.”

Any athletic alumnus, coach, or significant department advocate is eligible for nomination by an alumnus of a current or former high school in Florence County School District Three. A nominee must be at least five years removed from graduation or employment with the district. The selection committee is comprised of the FCSD3 Superintendent, Lake City High principal, athletic director, assistant athletic director and district communications director. Nominations must be submitted to the athletic director.​

Devaris Brunson

Devaris Brunson excelled as a three-sport athlete at Lake City School. A two-time state runner-up on the wrestling mat, Brunson also qualified for the state track meet multiple times. However, he left his mark on the football field.

Known for his savage intensity and physical play, Brunson was a four-year starter at linebacker for the Panthers and earned All-Region honors three times and was also named All-State as a Junior and Senior. During a stellar junior season, Brunson set the school single season record for tackles with 174 including 18 for loss, 10 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and one interception. As a senior, he played on both sides of the ball, again leading the defense in tackles but also leading the team in rushing with 839 yards and 17 touchdowns. Following his senior season, Brunson was selected for the 77th Annual Shrine Bowl Game.

After graduating in 2013, Brunson continued his football career at East Carolina University where he made an immediate impact. However, a series of injuries forced his retirement following his third year in the program.

Brunson today is a proud member of law enforcement and lives in Douglasville, Georgia with his girlfriend Akela Hicks and son, Ryan Brunson.

Cody Cooper

A 2011 Lake City High School graduate, Cody Cooper was a standout on the gridiron and also the wrestling mat.

As a two-way player at fullback and linebacker, Cooper started three years for the Panthers and earned All-Region honors twice and was also named All-State as a senior. Cooper was selected to participate in the North-South All-Star Game while also being named to the WPDE All-Zone team and the Florence Morning News All-Pee Dee squad.

Cooper also shined on the wrestling mat as a three-time region champion and two-time state qualifier. In 2011, he captured the South Carolina Individual State Championship in the 215 lb. division. Following the season, he also participated in the North-South All-Star Wrestling match.

Following graduation, Cooper served his country for four years in the United States Army and currently lives in Charleston.

Scotty Cooper

A 2007 graduate, Scotty Cooper played football and ran track all four years at LCHS. He was a SCHSL State Track Meet qualifier in the 100-meter dash. However, he made his biggest impact on the football field.

A four-year starter at linebacker, Cooper was a three-time All-Region selection and twice named All-State. During his senior year, he was ranked as the #9 outside linebacker in the nation, named a member of the Rivals.com 250 and was named First Team All-American by SuperPrep. He was chosen to represent South Carolina in the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

He picked up football scholarship offers from Clemson, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and West Virginia. Cooper committed to Clemson University and lettered for three years before injuries ended his career. He continued working for the Tigers as a student-coach under Head Coach Dabo Swinney until graduating from Clemson with his degree.

After serving his country in the United States Army, Cooper is now living in Charlotte, NC with his wife, Jessica and children Jeremiah, Scotty and Jesse.

Shaunice Fulmore

Shaunice Fulmore is a 2015 graduate of Lake City High School and is one of the most decorated basketball players in school history.

Fulmore was the catalyst in Lake City’s 2012 and 2013 girls basketball Region Championships and the Panthers’ run to the Lower State Championship game in 2012. Shaunice was a tremendous role model for all students as she excelled both academically and athletically in high school and college. Shaunice currently holds Lake City’s basketball scoring record with 2,065 career points. She posted 25.7 points per game, 6.3 steals per game, and 2.1 blocks per game.

Fulmore was named the Region Player of the Year twice and was selected to the All-Region team four times. She played in the 2015 North South Basketball game and was the 2015 Florence Morning News Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. Fulmore is a two-time WPDE All-Hoop Zone Finalist and All-State player.

Following graduation, Fulmore attended Francis Marion University on a full athletic scholarship. At FMU, she was the Peach Belt Player of the Year as a freshman. She won the 2019 Frankie Award for Female Athlete of the Year. Fulmore was honored as the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week numerous times and named to the Peach Belt Conference All-Conference team in 2018 and 2019. She finished her impressive college basketball career with 1,867 career points, 663 rebounds, 198 steals, 194 assists and 102 blocks. She completed her Francis Marion career with a Biology degree.

Currently, Fulmore continues to make Lake City proud as she serves in the U.S. Air Force.

Jimmy Weatherford

Jimmy Weatherford graduated from Lake City High School in 1977 and the University of South Carolina in 1981. Over the following three decades, he went on to establish himself as one of the premiere baseball coaches in South Carolina high school history.

Over a 28-year career, Weatherford compiled 511 wins to only 196 losses. He is ranked in the top 10 for most all-time wins in South Carolina history. With stretches at South Florence and Chesterfield, Weatherford claimed 15 region championships, two Upper/Lower State championships, and won the 2011 state championship at Chesterfield.

For his efforts, Jimmy Weatherford was named Region Coach of the Year 13 times, SCACA Coach of the Year in 1996, and was named the SCBCA Coach of the Year three times. He coached in the North/South All Star game and also the SC/NC Select game. As an athletic Director, Weatherford was named Region AD of the Year five times, Class A AD of the Year twice, collected 58 total region titles, and 13 state championships.

In 2020, Jimmy Weatherford was elected to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Currently, he resides in Myrtle Beach with his wife, Cathy. The couple have two sons, Wesley (wife Robin) and Ty (wife Katie), and two granddaughters: Annie Jane (8) and Isla Kay (5).

Joey Weatherford

A 1979 graduate of Lake City High School, Joey Weatherford was a standout three-sport athlete for the Panthers as he participated in football, basketball and baseball. However, it was his talent on the baseball diamond that makes him an all-time great in Lake City.

Weatherford was a two-time all-conference outfielder and pitcher. He was named Best Hitter and team MVP during his junior and senior seasons before signing to continue his baseball career with Newberry College. While at Newberry, Weatherford made an immediate impact and was a three-year starter in the outfield while setting numerous program records. During a stellar junior season, Weatherford compiled 77 hits including 26 doubles, 11 triples and 6 homeruns. Following that all-conference performance, Joey Weatherford was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the Major League Baseball draft. During his time in the Brewers’ minor league system, Weatherford hit .289 before retiring from the game.

For the last several decades, Joey Weatherford has been a mainstay in the local baseball community as he has coached and organized the Scranton Recreation Department, at the high school level, and also the Lake City Post American Legion team.

Joey Weatherford currently lives in Scranton with his wife, Deanna. The couple have two children, Reggie and Sydney, and two grandchildren, Henley Rese Lee and Joy Brook.

