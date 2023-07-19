LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Last Thursday, Lake City football coach Ronnie Baker and 4 of his players were involved in a bus crash involving a semi-truck on their back way from a football camp in Orangeburg. The players were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital, but Baker remains in Columbia having broken several bones which will lead to surgeries in the coming weeks.

The community has rallied to support Baker and his family by having a prayer vigil last Sunday and with a fundraiser with shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise for purchase. 100% percent of the proceeds go directly to Baker and his family for medical bills.

https://bakertough23.itemorder.com/shop/home/