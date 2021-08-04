Lake City football preview 2021

LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Lake City football program begins year #3 with head coach Ronnie Baker and the expectations continue to get bigger and bigger with each passing year. Last season, they qualified for the playoffs and finished as runners-up in the tough Region 6-3A.

They do lose their starting quarterback in Hilshon Bailey, but return East Carolina commit at linebacker Ja’Maurion Franklin, wide receiver Shamontae Burgess (42 catches, 562 yards, 7 scores) and running back Cleadieus Alston (86 carries for 702 yards.)

Coach Baker added they will be strong on the offensive line and in their run game with speed. They are a little inexperienced in the secondary.

Head Coach: Ronnie Baker (3rd season) – Lake City alum

2020 season: 4-2, 4-1 in Region 6-3A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs to Gilbert

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Dillon – 7:30pm