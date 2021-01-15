Lake City High School cancels winter sports seasons

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City High School is canceling it’s basketball and wrestling seasons due to COVID-19, the district said Friday.

The decision was made due to Florence School District 3 deciding to remain virtual until Jan. 29, leaving the student-athletes unable to practice. The season was scheduled to begin Jan. 30, the district said.

“The safety and well-being of our student-athletes are paramount in any decision,” Athletic Director Matt Apicella said. “Multiple scheduling conflicts in trying to make up missed region games and matches, unfortunately, makes this decision necessary.”

Spring sports activities have also been postponed until Feb. 8.