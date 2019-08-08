Lake City Panthers Football Preview

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – The Lake City Panthers have a new coach in 2019 and he’s no stranger to the Pee Dee. Turbeville native Ron Baker returns to the school where he got his start in coaching back in the late 90’s. Last season he was in charge of Timmonsville.

He’ll look to turn around a program that won 3 games last season, but did qualify for the SCHSL 3A playoffs.

The Panthers will rely on their chemistry, senior leaders, and 12 returning starters to make up for some of the youth they have in the skill positions like running back and wide receiver.

2018 record: 3-8, 2-3 in Region 6-3A, lost in 1st round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Ron Baker (1st season)

Offensive starters returning: 6

Defensive starters returning: 6

2019 first game: Thursday, August 22 at Wilson (Florence Memorial Stadium – 7pm)