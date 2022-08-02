LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Lake City Panthers are hopeful they don’t have to repeat what happened in 2021. Ronnie Baker’s team only got to play in 7 games due to COVID at various times during their fall campaign.

In 2022, they return a total of 12 starters with 8 of those coming on defense. Their strengths will be on the D-Line led by Larenzo Pressley-McFadden and linebacker with Corey Wilson.

On offense, they will be young and a couple players will battle to play quarterback.

Lake City Info:

Head Coach: Ronnie Baker (3rd season)

2021 record: 2-5, lost in 1st round of the SCHSL Class 3A playoffs

Offensive Starters Back: 4

Defensive Starters Back: 8

2022 first game: Friday, August 19th at Laurence Manning – 7:30pm