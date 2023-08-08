LAKE CITY (WBTW) – The Lake City football program and community have been struggling this summer after a bus accident injured 4 players and has kept head coach Ronnie Baker in the hospital for an extended period of time.

Jamison Estep is the interim coach for the time being and will look to Andre McFadden-Pressley to lead them on the offensive and defensive lines. He’s getting many Division 1 offers, in addition to being a state champion wrestler.

They’ll be young at the quarterback and some of the skill positions, but they are hopeful to make a run at the postseason in the challenging Region 6-3A.

Head Coach: Jamison Estep (interim)

2022 record: 4-6, 1-4 in Region 6-3A

2023 first game: Friday, August 18 at Laurence Manning