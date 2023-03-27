LAKE CITY – Lake City High School’s Andre McFadden-Pressley finished in second place in the junior 285-lb. division at the 34th annual High School Nationals wrestling championships in Virginia Beach, VA, March 24-26.

With his second place finish, McFadden-Pressley also earned All-American honors.

McFadden-Pressley defeated wrestlers from Virginia, Maryland, Georgia and New York by fall through the first five rounds before losing a decision to Navarro Schunke of South Dakota in the finals.

NHSCA conducts the “High School Nationals” and “National Duals” in the sport of wrestling. Both events are the largest and most prestigious wrestling events in the country.

McFadden-Pressley was runner-up in the state 3A wrestling championship this year after winning a state championship in 2022.