LAKE CITY (WBTW) – Lake City High School offensive and defensive lineman Andre McFadden-Pressley signed a National Letter of Intent Friday to play football at Old Dominion University.

McFadden-Pressley ended the 2023 football season with 104 tackles, including 25 solo tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was selected for the 2023 Shrine Bowl. He is a three-time All State and four-time All Region player.

“Andre has been a cornerstone for the football program over the last four years,” said Jamison Estep, LCHS assistant football coach. “He has been the epitome of what a student-athlete should be, competing in the classroom and on the field. We are extremely proud of Andre and know he will do great things at Old Dominion University.”

McFadden-Pressley also is a 3A 2022 state champion wrestler at 285 lbs. He is a three-time All State and All Region wrestler and finished in second place in the junior 285-lb. division at the 34th annual High School Nationals wrestling championships in 2023.

McFadden-Pressley carries a 3.824 GPA and is ranked seventh in his class of 119 students.

He chose Old Dominion over Georgia State, Furman University, South Carolina State and Lenoir Rhyne. He also received scholarship offers for wrestling at Coker University and Allen University.

Courtesy – LCHS High School