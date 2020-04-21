Lake View alum and Colts linebacker Darius Leonard recalls his NFL draft memories

LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – 2 years ago, Lake View grad Darius Leonard had his name called as a 2nd round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts. A dream come true for the Dillon County native with family and friends all watching by his side. Leonard recalled his memories of nerves, excitement, and all emotions in between waiting for that phone call. And once he got it, he went to work.

In his 2 years in the league, he won the NFL defensive rookie of the year award, led the league in tackles in 2018, had 5 interceptions in 2019, and was named a team captain by his peers in 2019.



Fast forward to now and the 2020 NFL draft is fast approaching, just 2 days away. While it will be done in a virtual world, it’s still a life changing event for hundreds of college football players looking to leave their mark in the league.