MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Lake View baseball was down 6-3 to Southside Christian in game 2 of their series last night, but rallied to score the final 4 runs to capture the SCHSL Class A championship in Dillon County on Saturday, 7-6. They finished the season with an 18-2 mark.

The Dillon softball team looked to win their first title since 2014, but lost their game 3 matchup to Seneca, 3-1 at Chapin High School. Wildcats finished the season with a 25-10 record.