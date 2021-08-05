Lake View football preview 2021

LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – One of the best small school powers in the state is coming off a state finals appearance, that being the Lake View Wild Gators. In order to get back to Columbia, they’ll need to rely on their youngsters to get there. Daryl King’s team lost 14 seniors off that lower state champion squad.

The perennial powers won a state championship back in 2016 and have made the playoffs in every season once, so those coming up through the program are accustomed to winning and know what it takes.

Head Coach: Daryl King

2020 record: 8-1, 4-0 in Region 5-1A, lost in Class A state finals to Southside Christian

2021 first game: Friday, August 20 at Aynor – 7:30pm