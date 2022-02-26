FLORENCE (WBTW) – A pair of Pee Dee basketball teams were just 1 win away from playing in the state finals next week. Unfortunately, both the Lake View girls and Hannah-Pamplico boys fell in their contests at the Florence Center.

The LV girls finish the year with a 23-2 mark, while the H-P boys went 22-7.

SCHSL Class A Girls Lower State Final:

Lake View 50

Military Magnet 59 (Final)

SCHSL Class A Boys Lower State Final:

Hannah-Pamplico 41

Scott’s Branch 50 (Final)

3 area teams remain in the hunt to play in the state finals. The South Florence girls and the Wilson and West Florence boys. They’ll all play on Tuesday afternoon at the Florence Center.