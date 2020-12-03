Lake View preparing to make a run at an 11th state title on Saturday

LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – The Lake View Wild Gator football program has been a staple of success for a number of decades in the Pee Dee. Daryl King and company will look to further add to it as they play for their 11th state championship on Saturday at 11:30am from Benedict College in Columbia.

Lake View won Region 5-1A this fall and remain unbeaten with a 9-0 mark this fall. Their offense is full of firepower with guys like Derrick Bethea, Adarrian Dawkins, and Ja’Correus Ford. But their defense is making noise having just allowed 35 points in 3 contests this postseason, Braxton Dimery has had a big hand in that.

Lake View will face Southside Christian on Saturday at 11:30am.