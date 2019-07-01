Lake View product Darius Leonard set to host free football camp on Friday

Leonard led the league in tackles and was the NFL defensive rookie of the year.

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – The reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year and Lake View Wild Gator graduate Darius Leonard will be hosting a free football camp this coming Friday, July 5 at Lake View High School.

Darius will host the camp for over 200 local kids (ages 7-17), who will learn the fundamentals of football through a fun day of drills, training and games. The camp will be led by Darius and his NFL colleagues. Each camp participant will receive a camp t-shirt, dinner provided by Subway, Gatorade provided by Mullins IGA, and a swag bag provided by the Indianapolis Colts.

WHEN: Friday, July 5 4:00pm – 7:00pm ET

  • 3:00pm – Registration
  • 4:00pm – Camp Begins
  • 7:00pm – Camp concludes

WHERE: Lake View High School | Football Field

207-463 E 3rd Ave, Lake View, SC 29563

