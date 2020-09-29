Lake View takes down the defending state champs, Green Sea Floyds, 28-14

GREEN SEA (WBTW) – The Lake View Wild Gators could not solve Green Sea Floyds in 2019. Losing twice, once in the regular season and then in the Lower State Final. Tonight though, a different story as Derrick Bethea threw for 3 touchdowns to help his guys take down the defending state champions, 28-14.

The Wild Gators raced out to a 20-6 halftime lead and were able to hold off a charging Trojan team in the 2nd half. Ja’Correus Ford had 125 rushing yards to help the Wild Gators start the season 1-0.

In Georgetown County, Georgetown took down Waccamaw, 8-7. Dillon and Loris were postponed due to rain. They will re-schedule and play on October 30th.