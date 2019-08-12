Lake View Wild Gators Football Preview

LAKE VIEW, SC (WBTW) – The blue and gold of Lake View have a proud football tradition and now the nation knows thanks to NFL defensive rookie of the year from 2018, Darius Leonard, who is a Wild Gator alum.

But even before and after that, the Wild Gators have been a power in the SCHSL Class A ranks. Last season they went a perfect 3-0 in Region 7-1A, before falling in the 3rd round of the postseason.

This year’s team will have some new faces needing to step into star roles if they want to compete with the likes of defending state champ Green Sea Floyds and the Hemingway Tigers in their region.

Gone are playmakers Jalik Roberts and Benji Kelley at the receiver and running back spot. Adarrain Dawkins will return at the QB position. Newcomers Michael McInnis and Da’Correus Ford will play the tailback spot, while JaMontrell Waters and Jiqyle Reaves aim to be the top receivers.

2018 record: 7-4, 3-0 in Region 7-1A, lost in 3rd round of the playoffs

Head Coach: Daryl King

2019 first game: Thursday, August 22 at Hannah-Pamplico – 7:30pm