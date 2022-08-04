LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – One of the most successful programs in the viewing area will look to make another run to the state championship. The Lake View Wild Gators last played in the title tilt in 2020 and did make the postseason in 2021.

Daryl King’s team has just 7 seniors, but they return a wealth of skill position players at running back and wide receiver with Shaheed Dawkins, Trey Page, and Marvin Gordon. They will need to replace a lot of their offensive and defensive linemen up front.

Lake View Info:

Head Coach: Daryl King

2021 record: 9-3, 3-1 in Region 5-1A, lost in 2nd round of the playoffs

2022 first game: Friday, August 19th vs. Marion at 7:30pm.