LAKE VIEW (WBTW) – The Lake View football program has been one of the consistent winners in our area over the last couple decades. Head coach Daryl King though will have his hands full this fall with just 3 starters back on offense and 3 on defense.

Big-time offensive producers Shaheed Dawkins, Logan Jones, and Marvin Gordon have moved on. Kason Herlong will look to take control of the offense from the QB position, while Tyrell Foxworth and Tamir Bellmon aim to lead the blue and gold defense.

Head Coach: Daryl King – 24th season

2022 record: 8-4, 3-1 in Region 5-5A, lost in 2nd round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs

Offensive Starters Back: 3

Defensive Starters Back: 3

2023 first game: Thursday, August 17 at Marion