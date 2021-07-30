Lamar football preview 2021

LAMAR (WBTW) – One of the best small schools in the state has high expectations again in 2021. The Lamar Silver Foxes went unbeaten in Region 2-1A and advanced all the way to the Upper State finals in 2020. While they lose a couple key components like Kenneth Walton who is now a member of the CCU offensive line, they do return a total of 12 starters on offense and defense. That includes quarterback Tyler McManus and receivers Patrick Anderson and Quan Toney.

Head Coach: Chad Wilkes (3rd season)

2020 record: 6-2, 5-0 in Region 2-1A, lost in Upper State finals to Southside Christian

2021 first game: Friday August 20th vs. Timmonsville – 7:30pm