Lamar High names Frankie Johnson interim boys’ basketball coach

LAMAR, SC – Frankie Johnson Sr. will serve as the interim varsity boys’ basketball head coach at Lamar High School for the current season, the school announced recently.

Most recently, Johnson served as Lamar High School’s junior varsity boys’ coach and varsity assistant coach from 2016-2019.

He previously served as junior varsity boys’ basketball head coach and varsity boys’ basketball assistant coach for both Wilson High and Darlington High schools. He has also served as a volunteer football coach at Darlington Middle School.

Johnson is a native of Darlington, and he graduated from Mayo High School in 1995.