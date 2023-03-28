LAMAR (WBTW) – The Darlington County School Districts and Lamar High School have named Stephen Burris as their next head football coach. Burris comes to Lamar from Ridge View where he was an assistant under former Wilson head man Derek Howard.

This will be his first head coaching gig, but he’s served as an assistant at places like Conway and Socastee. He’s a Coastal Carolina graduate.

News13 spoke with him on Tuesday afternoon and he told us:

“As a first year coach you don’t often get to join a program with the statue of Lamar. Very often you are coming in to a program that’s on the rebuild, experienced some hard times, Lamar is not that program. The community support is there, the history is there, they have been in 18 semifinals in the last 22 years, its unheard of.”

“One of my main goals is 100% placement for our seniors. Whether that’s the military or its college or they are going into the workforce I want to do some things in the career development area and want to try to put them out there and getting them some experience so they are prepared for life after football. I want them to know football is a tool.”