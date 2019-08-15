Lamar Silver Foxes Football Preview

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – Reaching the state finals has become a yearly tradition for the Lamar Silver Foxes football team. The guys have had the last 4 finals, winning 2 and losing 2.

Chad Wilkes is the new head coach at Lamar.

This season Cheraw grad and former CE Murray coach Chad Wilkes takes over looking to continue that excellence. Corey Fountain left to take a similar position in the Upstate.

Lamar will have to deal with the loss of playmakers Jacquez Lucas and Malik Johnson. The Foxes though feel great about their offensive and defensive lines as they may be the biggest and most physical in all of Class A this fall. With that, it will be easier for the next crop of running backs and receivers to have success.

The Silver Foxes begin the season as the #1 team in the SC Football Media poll, despite losing to Green Sea Floyds last season in the state title game.

2018 record: 11-2, 3-0 in Region 2-1A, lost in state finals to Green Sea Floyds

Head Coach: Chad Wilkes (1st season)

Offensive Starters Returning: 8

Defensive Starters Returning: 7

2019 first game: Friday, August 23 at Hemingway – 7:30pm