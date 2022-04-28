LAMAR (WBTW) – Lamar graduate Decobie Durant didn’t receive much interest from colleges after his high school career ended. Durant went the junior college route, before catching on at South Carolina State. From there, he was unstoppable at the defensive back position recording 12 interceptions and vaulting himself up the ladder to a pro prospect.

In just a couple days, Durant looks to become the sixth player out of Lamar to play in the NFL. He’s hopeful to add his name to the list.

“I’m following behind the other 5 people that got their name called in draft day so it’s a blessing not only to them, but also to me to have that support system behind me.” says Durant.

The others that have played in the NFL include:

John Abraham, BJ Goodson, Levon Kirkland, BJ Goodson, Marshall McFadden, Michael Hamlin.

“All my life, I have been an underdog. I had to make a name for myself by the end of my career at SC State. If you put the work in, an NFL scout is going to come get you.”