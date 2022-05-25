LAMAR, S.C. – Lamar High School (LHS) student-athlete Ethan Hunt signed a letter of commitment Wednesday to play football next year for Charleston Southern University.

Lamar Head Football Coach Josh Pierce, now in his full first season described Hunt as a key component of Lamar Silver Foxes football.

“Ethan has been an integral part of the Lamar football program during his tenure playing on both sides of the ball and being a leader in the locker room,” Pierce said. “Ethan is an exemplary athlete and student with a work ethic that is unmatched. He was a pleasure to coach because he always came to practice with a great attitude and desire to improve. I’m proud of all the hard work Ethan has put forth to make this opportunity available for himself, and I’m excited to see what is in store for his future.”

Hunt was a four-year letterman for Lamar. He earned All-State and All-Region selection for the 2021 season, which saw his team reach the Class A Upper State Title game against Southside Christian. Lamar also won the Region 2-1A regular season title.