LaMelo Ball wrist healed, cleared to return for individual basketball activities

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina University women's golf team shot a 10-under 278 to move into the lead after Monday's second round at the 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women's Golf Championship. The record round moved CCU to 14-under for the tournament with a two-day total of 562 (284-278) and gives the Chants an eight-stroke lead over first-round leader Texas State, who stands at six-under. The Chanticleers were the only team in the field to finish today's round under par. CCU's 278 is the second-lowest team round in program history and is the Chants' lowest round ever in conference championship action. The Chants 562 over the first two rounds is the best 36-hole score in program history as is the 14-under par mark. Just like yesterday's first round, the back nine was kind to the Chanticleers during today's play. After shooting a three-under 141 on the front nine, the Chants moved into play on the back nine in second place but shot a blistering seven-under 137 on the final nine holes to push them into the lead. All four scorers shot under par on the final nine holes. To have a team record round you have to have record individual play and sophomore Sophia Carlsen turned in the best round of her young career. She opened the day with a birdie on the first hole and also birdied holes 4, 16, and 17 while turning in an errorless card. Her personal-best 68 (34-34) in today's action gave her a two-day total of seven-under 137, moving her into the individual overall lead heading into tomorrow's final round. Her four-under performance was one shot better than the three-under 69 she shot earlier this spring at the River Landing Classic. Not to be outdone, freshman Nicole Abelar set out on what could have been another record-breaking performance as she birdied three of the first five holes. After four consecutive pars, she turned in birdies on holes 11, 13, 16, and 17 before finishing the round with her lone blemish, a bogey on hole 18. Still, her round of 66 is tied for the second-best round in program history behind her own program-record 65 which she shot earlier this spring at the River Landing Classic. The six-under 66 score is a program-best low round in conference tournament history. Abelar is only two shots behind Carlsen in second place with her 36-hole score of five-under 139. Tiffany Arafi enters the third and final round tied for sixth after shooting a one-over 73 in today's action. She opened play with a two-over 38 on the front nine but turned that around with a one-under 35 on the back nine. Her two-day total stands at two-under 142. Senior Frantiska Lunackova became the fourth Chanticleer to finish among the top-10 on the leaderboard after posting a one-under 71 in today's round. The day didn't start well for Lunackova after a bogey to open play on the first hole. From there she carded three birdies and only one more bogey to finish her round. Her two-day total has her ninth with an even-par 144. Caitlin Evans-Brand shot a seven-over 79 in today's action finishing tied for 51st heading into the third and final round. She opened play with a double-bogey on the first hole but then strung together nine consecutive pars before a bogey on the 11th hole started a run of five bogeys in six holes that hindered her score. She stands tied for 51st. Texas State fell to second place with a six-under 570 (279-291) while Georgia Southern remains in third place at 13-over 589 (292-297). Rounding out the top five are South Alabama with a 21-over 597(295-302) and Troy with a 22-over 598 (301-297). The third and final round of action will begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. ET with the Chanticleers scheduled to tee off hole one beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET. The third round can be seen live on ESPN+ (subscription required) with the live stats at www.goccusports.com. For complete coverage of CCU women's golf, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWGolf (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram) or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics