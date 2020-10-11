Late goal propels CCU past Georgia State

CONWAY, S.C. – Two of the top teams in the Sun Belt met on the CCU Soccer Stadium pitch on Saturday, where a late Coastal Carolina goal gave the Chanticleers a 1-0 win over previously unbeaten Georgia State.



With 9:56 left in the match, a pair of first-year players for the Chants teamed up for the match-winner. Mael Couteau took a pass from Marcello Jones in the left side of the box and knocked in the only goal of the match in the Chants victory.



Georgia State came into the match sporting a 5-0 record, including a 1-0 record in the conference, while the match for CCU was the first of the season.



While there were opportunities for both teams to score, those were few and far between as the defenses on both sides made it hard on the offensive end.



Tor Saunders , making his first career start in goal for CCU, came away with one save in his 90 minutes of action while the Panthers’ Gunther Rankenburg made three saves.



The Chants are sporting a roster with 25 new players and 13 of those made their CCU debuts in today’s action.



The Chants will continue the 2020 season when they face Central Arkansas in consecutive matches at a neutral location in Atlanta. The two teams will meet for the first time Friday, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. ET. Just two days later on Oct. 18, the two teams will face off again in another 2 p.m. match.

COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETICS