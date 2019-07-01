Late Grand Slam Lifts Woodpeckers Over Birds in Series Finale

Fayetteville, N.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Pelicans overcame a 3-0 deficit, but ultimately fell 8-4 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday night from Segra Stadium.

The Woodpeckers (6-5, 37-43) jumped in front of the Pelicans (5-6, 26-52) early on Sunday night as they got to Javier Assad in the first inning.

After Jeremy Pena and Jacob Meyers each singled to open the inning, Corey Julks and Jake Adams both launched sacrifice flies to plate the games first two runs and they staked the Woodpeckers to a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Fayetteville added another run when Jonathan Arauz blasted a leadoff homer to extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Pelicans got on the board in the top half of the third inning when Grant Fennell cashed in on a solo homer to right that made it a 3-1 ballgame.

Myrtle Beach added another run in the sixth when Luke Reynolds was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded that brought it to a one-run game in favor of Fayetteville.

In the seventh, the Pelicans jumped in front when D.J. Wilson crushed a two-run homer to right field that put the Birds up 4-3 into the seventh-inning stretch.

Fayetteville immediately came back in the bottom half of the seventh and re-took the lead off Brian Glowicki (L, 0-1). The Woodpeckers loaded the bases with just one out in the inning for Adams who hit his third grand slam of the season and jolted Fayetteville back in 7-4.

The Woodpeckers added an insurance run in the eighth when Miguelangel Sierra tripled to lead off the inning and scored on a sacrifice fly from Scott Manea that made it 8-4 and helped seal the deal for Fayetteville in the series finale.

The Pelicans finish their seven-game road trip at 5-2 and now they turn their attention to the Carolina Mudcats who come to town for a three-game series against the Birds, starting at 7:05 on Monday night.

Myrtle Beach will send RHP Paul Richan (7-3, 4.48) to the hill in the series opener against LHP Aaron Ashby (1-1, 1.80) for the Muddies.

Coverage starts at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Monday will be a half off Hunger Monday, presented by WPDE. Fans will receive half-price admission when they donate an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. Additionally, Monday will be a Thirsty Monday, featuring $1 12 oz. Bud and Bud Light drafts, $2 16 oz. cans and $2 glasses of Duplin Wine.