SPARTANBURG, SC – Junior guard Scarlett Gilmore scored a team-high 21 points, including seven of the team’s final eight points, to lead Francis Marion University to a come-from-behind 73-69 upset win over third-seeded Belmont Abbey College, Friday night (March 4) in the quarterfinals of 2022 Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Francis Marion records its third consecutive win away from home to improve to 17-12. The Patriots advance to face second-seeded University of Mount Olive (17-4) in the second semifinal on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Gilmore drained a trio of three-pointers, none bigger than the one from the right elbow with 1:07 left that snapped a 65-65 deadlock. She also made 8-of-9 free throws, including four straight in the final 25 seconds.

Sophomore All-Conference center Lauryn Taylor tallied her 13th double-double of the season with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman guard Kiana Lee continued her strong play since moving to the starting line-up with 16 points, while sophomore point guard Aniyah Oliver added 14 points and six rebounds.

Senior center Brittany Autry led the Crusaders (19-9) with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Belmont Abbey held a 52-50 advantage entering the final quarter. A quick 8-0 run staked the Patriots to a 58-52 lead, but the Crusaders answered with six in a row to re-tie the contest.

FMU never trailed again in the game, but the score was knotted at 65-65 with 1:24 remaining. Gilmore hit her go-ahead three-pointer to put Francis Marion up 68-65. Following a BAC miss, Gilmore hit two free throws with 25 ticks remaining to up the margin to five.

A lay-in by Autry brought Belmont Abbey within 70-67, but Gilmore made two free throws with 11 seconds left to give FMU a 72-67 lead.

The Crusaders scored the game’s first five points and led 13-3 after four minutes. The Patriots rallied to within 23-20 at the end of the period. Belmont Abbey led by as many nine in the second quarter and held a 39-34 edge at intermission.

