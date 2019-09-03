1  of  2
Latest HS Football State Media Rankings – Week 2

Sports

Myrtle Beach remains ranked #1 in Class 4A.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The latest high school football state media rankings are out for South Carolina. This involves our teams in the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL.) Our local teams are in bold.

Class 5A:

1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley

Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Nation Ford, Greenwood

Class 4A:

1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. South Pointe
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Wilson
9. Ridge View
10. (tie) AC Flora/North Augusta

Receiving votes: Wren, Eastside, Walhalla

Class 3A:

1. Chester (10)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Woodruff
10. Cheraw

Receiving votes: Aynor, Union County Pendleton, Marion, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Newberry

Class 2A:

1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. (tie) Southside Christian, Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson

Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Pageland Central, Carvers Bay, Andrews, Batesburg-Leesville, East Clarendon, Woodland, Lewisville

Class 1A:

1. Green Sea Floyds (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. (tie) Lamar (1), Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Branchville
8. Baptist Hill
9. Denmark-Olar
10. (tie) McBee, Calhoun Falls Charter

Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Whitmire, Dixie, Hemingway, St. John’s, Great Falls, McCormick, Cross, Ware Shoals

