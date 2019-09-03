Latest HS Football State Media Rankings – Week 2

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The latest high school football state media rankings are out for South Carolina. This involves our teams in the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL.) Our local teams are in bold.
Class 5A:
1. Dutch Fork (11)
2. Gaffney
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Byrnes
5. Dorman
6. T.L. Hanna
7. Sumter
8. River Bluff
9. West Florence
10. Berkeley
Receiving votes: Carolina Forest, Nation Ford, Greenwood
Class 4A:
1. Myrtle Beach (11)
2. Hartsville
3. Daniel
4. North Myrtle Beach
5. South Pointe
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Greer
8. Wilson
9. Ridge View
10. (tie) AC Flora/North Augusta
Receiving votes: Wren, Eastside, Walhalla
Class 3A:
1. Chester (10)
2. Dillon (1)
3. Chapman
4. May River
5. Wade Hampton (H)
6. Camden
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Gilbert
9. Woodruff
10. Cheraw
Receiving votes: Aynor, Union County Pendleton, Marion, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Newberry
Class 2A:
1. Abbeville (11)
2. Barnwell
3. Timberland
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. (tie) Southside Christian, Oceanside Collegiate
8. Gray Collegiate
9. Whale Branch
10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Blacksburg, Pageland Central, Carvers Bay, Andrews, Batesburg-Leesville, East Clarendon, Woodland, Lewisville
Class 1A:
1. Green Sea Floyds (9)
2. Wagener-Salley (1)
3. (tie) Lamar (1), Lake View
5. Blackville-Hilda
6. C.E. Murray
7. Branchville
8. Baptist Hill
9. Denmark-Olar
10. (tie) McBee, Calhoun Falls Charter
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Whitmire, Dixie, Hemingway, St. John’s, Great Falls, McCormick, Cross, Ware Shoals