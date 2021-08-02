Latta football preview 2021

WBTW (MYRTLE BEACH) – Sometimes life takes, more than it gives. That’s what happened to Latta last fall. The football program played just three games in 2020, none of which where region opponents.

It’s easy to find excuses, but the Vikings won’t be doing that. Instead their veterans will be helping to find their way. The offense will be lead by sophomore quarterback Kartell Townsend. The duel threat player will be surrounded by wide receiver Jamar Jones, Phillip Davis, and running back Chris McRae.

The Vikings start the 2021 season, at home against Cheraw on August 20.

Head Coach: Brandon Iseman

2020 Record: 1-2