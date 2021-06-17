Latta grad and NFL lineman Donell Stanley holds workout for area players in Conway

CONWAY (WBTW) – Latta graduate and former USC Gamecock football offensive lineman Donell Stanley spent the evening in Conway working out and training some of our area’s offensive/defensive linemen.

Giving back to his community is something he’s wanted to do, so he got connected with former Conway coach Chuck Jordan to combine forces to assist kids this summer. They plan to do this one several occasions in June and early July.

“I know he’s been doing this QB school and he said I can throw in some OL and DL there if you wanna train them. I was like oh yeah without a doubt, I can do that, so that’s how this all got started.” says Stanley.

Stanley played collegiate ball with the South Carolina Gamecocks and started in 38 of the 50 games he played in. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins out of college, played one season there, before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.