Latta graduate and Clemson outfielder/1st baseman Dylan Brewer was named a Collegiate Baseball Publication “National Player of the Week” for his performances last week against N.C. State.

Brewer hit 3 home runs, drove in 10 runners, and scored 4 times as the Tigers took 2 of 3 from the N.C. Wolfpack. It was their third consecutive ACC series victory.

Brewer is currently tied for 1st on the team in runs with 20, second in home runs with 5 and second in RBI with 22.