Latta grad Dylan Brewer’s first baseball season with Clemson cut short

LATTA (WBTW) – State baseball champion, Latta grad, and Clemson freshman Dylan Brewer was starting to heat up in the Tiger lineup. But of course everything changed when Clemson and the ACC canceled the rest of their season due to the Coronavirus.

Brewer was hitting .245 in 15 starts with the team. He had 12 hits, 5 of those were doubles, 1 home run and 6 RBI to go along with 14 walks and 3 stolen bases while playing in right field.

Now he’s focused on sharpening up his game and spending time with his family in Latta.