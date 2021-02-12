Latta grad, former Gamecock, Donell Stanley signs with Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

TAMPA BAY, FL – Latta High School grad and former South Carolina Gamecock offensive lineman Donell Stanley signed with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers today.
Below is a press release from the Bucs:
Stanley (6-3, 320) was also an undrafted free agent last spring, signing with the Miami Dolphins out of South Carolina. He was waived by the Dolphins in late August and did not play in the NFL in 2020. As a sixth-year senior in 2019, Stanley started all 12 games, one at left guard and 11 at center. He played in 50 games overall for the Gamecocks, starting the last 38 and seeing extensive experience at all three interior-line positions. Stanley was a team captain for South Carolina in 2019.