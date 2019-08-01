Latta Ponytails U12 team wins Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, LA (WBTW) – Latta softball continues to be a force at all age levels across the board. Today the Latta Ponytail under 12 softball team won the Dixie Youth World Series in Louisiana with a 2-0 victory over Georgia. The girls capped off the week by going a perfect 4-0. That’s now back to back seasons they have won the championship.

The girls varsity softball team played in the 2A state finals back in May and these girls will get to make an impact on the JV and Varsity level in the coming years.