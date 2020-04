MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former South Carolina offensive lineman Donell Stanley finds a new home in South Beach.

Less than an hour after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, Stanley agreed to sign as a free agent with the Miami Dolphins.

The longtime Gamecock was apart of the football program for six years. There he played both center and guard, appearing in 50 games with 38 starts.

Stanley is a Latta High School alum.