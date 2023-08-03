LATTA (WBTW) – The Latta Vikings feel like they are on the verge of a special season and with a big senior class and plenty of kids returning, 2023 could be their year.

They return 15 of their 22 starters on offense and defense. Led by All-Blitz team member Jamarion Jones at running back and Kartrell Townsend at quarterback and defensive back.

The Vikings won 6 games and made the postseason in 2022, 4 of those 6 wins came via shutout.

Head Coach: Brandon Iseman (9th season)

2022 record: 6-5, 2-2 in Region 5-1A, lost in 1st round of the Class A playoffs

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 9

2023 first game: Friday August 18 vs. Mullins – 7:30pm