Lawrence throws 4 TDs, Clemson cruises past Wake Forest, 52-3

CLEMSON, S.C. – Behind four touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and 121 rushing yards from Travis Etienne, No. 3/3 Clemson downed Wake Forest 52-3 in the Tigers’ final home game of 2019. The 49-point victory was Clemson’s sixth-straight by 30 or more, now the longest such streak in ACC history. Clemson won its 22nd consecutive home game to break the record for the longest home winning streak in school history, set across the 2013-16 seasons.

The Tigers (11-0, 8-0 ACC) scored on a pass from Lawrence to Higgins just over four minutes in, then closed out the half with back-to-back scores from Lawrence to Higgins in just 30 seconds of game clock. The half’s final touchdown was set up by an A.J. Terrell interception and gave the Tigers the overwhelming 31-3 halftime lead. Clemson added to its lead in the second half on touchdown receptions from Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson, Jr., and a rushing touchdown by Lyn-J Dixon.

Lawrence recorded his first-career game with four touchdowns through the air and connected on 21-of-27 passing for 272 yards. Tee Higgins caught three touchdown passes, marking the Tigers’ eighth three-touchdown receiving performance in school history and the second such performance this season (Diondre Overton vs. Boston College). Eleven different receivers caught a pass for the Tigers, including Ngata’s third touchdown of the year on Chase Brice’s fourth TD toss of the season.

Etienne turned in 16 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown, while also catching three passes for 37 yards. With another 100-yard performance, the junior from Jennings, La., took sole possession of the school record for consecutive 100-yard rushing games by reaching the mark in a sixth straight game.

James Skalski led a stifling Tiger defense with seven tackles on the day, while Isaiah Simmons added five, including a tackle-for-loss on his Senior Day. Tanner Muse also had an impactful final game in Memorial Stadium, recording four tackles that included a sack, two tackles for loss, and an interception that set up Clemson’s second touchdown. As a unit, the Tiger defense held Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3 ACC) to 105 total yards of offense (41 passing, 64 rushing) and just five first downs.

Clemson has a week off before heading to Columbia, S.C., on November 30, to take on South Carolina. Game time and television network TBA.

