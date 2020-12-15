Legendary Dillon football coach Jackie Hayes steps down

DILLON – In a social media post from the official Dillon Wildcat football account, legendary head coach Jackie Hayes has decided to step down from his post. Hayes is one of the most successful coaches not only in the state of South Carolina, but the entire nation.

Hayes won a total of 336 games and lost only 56 times in 3 decades. He won 7 state championships, 14 lower state championships, and had 29 winning seasons on the sidelines. He served as a head coach in both the North/South All-Star game and the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.