Legendary Pee Dee football coach Bob Rankin passes away on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Hall of Fame high school football coach Bob Rankin passed away on Sunday at the age of 87. Rankin was a legend in the Pee Dee coaching at Dillon, Johnsonville, and he spent 23 seasons at Marion High School before retiring in 2002. He won 313 games in South Carolina which ranks 4th all-time in state history. Below are a list of all his accomplishments over his storied coaching career.

Career Accomplishments:

* 313 football wins ranks fourth all-time in South Carolina at his retirement in 2002

* 2014 Induction into the South Carolina Football Coaches Hall of Fame

* 2013 Induction into the South Carolina Athletic Administrator’s Hall of Fame

* 2005 Induction into the North Greenville University Athletic Hall of Fame

* 2004 Distinguished Service Award Presented by South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association

* 1999 North/South All-Star Game Dedication

* 1999 Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the South Carolina High School Sports Report * 1998 Induction into the Easley High School Athletic Hall of Fame

* 1997 Carolina Panthers Coach of the Year

* 1995 Induction into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame

* 1987 South Carolina Head Football Coach of the Year by the Greenville News Touchdown Club * 1987 3A Coach of the Year by The State and Greenville News newspapers

* 1984 Shrine Bowl Head Football Coach

* 1977 North/South All-Star Game Head Football Coach (South)

* Conference Coach of the Year, 15 years * Area Coach of the Year, 8 years

Schools:

* Marion High School: 1979-2002

* Johnsonville High School: 1969-1979

* Berkeley High School: 1967-1969

* Dillon High School: 1962-1967

* Rock Hill High School: 1958-1962