Lighting Failure Suspends Pelicans and Red Sox in the Eighth Inning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Due to a lighting failure and in the interest of player safety, Sunday’s game between the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the Salem Red Sox has been suspended in the top of the eighth inning with the Pelicans leading 6-1 from TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Prior to the top of the eighth inning, the game was suspended due to a lighting failure. The game will conclude on Monday night starting at 5:05 p.m. The final game of the series will follow beginning at 7:05 p.m. unless the first game ends later than 6:30, then the finale will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the primary contest.

On Sunday, Pelicans jumped on the Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning. Carlos Sepulveda doubled, advanced to third on a throwing error from Nick Sciortino and scored on a sacrifice fly from Delvin Zinn and the Pelicans took a 1-0 lead after the first.

The Birds added to their lead in the fifth inning when Sepulveda knocked in Tyler Payne and Grant Fennell with an RBI single off of starter Daniel Gonzalez and the Pelicans led 3-0 after the fifth.

Paul Richan was lights out for the Pelicans as he retired the first eight batters of the game before allowing his first baserunner in the third inning. Richan ended up going 6.2 innings before he was lifted after Jagger Rusconi singled with two outs in the seventh inning. Ryan Lawlor entered the game out of the bullpen and after he surrendered a single to Michael Osinski, Sciortino grounded a ball to short and an error kept the inning alive and Rusconi scored on the play which made it 3-1 Pelicans in the seventh.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Pelicans exploded for three runs to take a 6-1 advantage. Fennell opened the action with a single and after Sepulveda doubled for the second time in the game, a passed ball allowed Fennell to score from third and the Birds extended their lead to 4-1.

One batter later, Delvin Zinn made it 5-1 with an RBI single that plated Sepulveda and Zinn later scored in the inning on a wild pitch to stake the Pelicans to a 6-1 lead.

In the series finale on Monday, RHP Erich Uelmen (4-2, 2.88) will take the hill for the Pelicans against LHP Jhonathan Diaz (4-6, 4.50) for the Red Sox. Coverage starts at 4:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast and the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Apps.

Monday will be a half off Hunger Monday, presented by WPDE. Fans will receive half-price admission when they donate an item from the approved Backpack Buddies list. Additionally, Monday will be a Thirsty Monday, featuring $1 12 oz. Bud and Bud Light drafts, $2 16 oz. cans and $2 glasses of Duplin Wine.