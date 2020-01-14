LIVE GAME BLOG: LSU vs. Clemson

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — Watch the “Road to the National Championship” pregame show in the player above!

GAME BLOG (all times local)

9:12 p.m. HALFTIME: LSU 28, Clemson 17

9:09 p.m. LSU drives the length of the field, including two huge 3rd down conversions; Joe Burrow finds Thad Moss for a 6-yard touchdown pass to extend LSU’s lead to 11. LSU has scored 21 straight points. | LSU 28, Clemson 17

Danger Zone for #Clemson Trail 21-17 and it’s LSU ball. They get ball to start second half. #ALLIN #CFBPlayoff — Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) January 14, 2020

8:56 p.m. Glen Logan makes a big tackle for loss on 2nd down, stalling the Clemson drive and forcing a punt. LSU gets the ball back on their own 5 yard-line with 3:30 before halftime

8:48 p.m. LSU’s offense seems to be finding its groove putting together a clinical 87-yard drive capped off by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. LSU takes the lead for the first time in the game| LSU 21, Clemson 17

8:40 p.m. Clemson drives to the LSU 48-yard line but the Tiger defense steps up to force a Clemson punt; LSU gets the ball back at their own 13-yard line, with just over 7 minutes before halftime

8:33 p.m. LSU capitalizes on the deep pass; Joe Burrow runs for a 3-yard touchdown. LSU cuts the lead to 3 | Clemson 17, LSU 14

8:26 p.m. Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase on another deep pass; the 56-yard completion brings LSU inside the Clemson 5-yard line

This is the first time #LSU has trailed by two scores all season. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) January 14, 2020

8:22 p.m. Tee Higgins takes a reverse 36 yards for a touchdown; Clemson extends its lead to 10 | Clemson 10, LSU 7

Looks like Clemson is pinching the DLine to discourage LSU from running, then bringing outside or twist pressure to get pressure vs the LSU pass https://t.co/tKy2hWrr2T — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) January 14, 2020

8:18 p.m. LSU’s drive stalls after a big run by Joe Burrow; LSU punts the ball again and it’s downed inside the Clemson 5-yard line

8:11 p.m. LSU’s defense stops Lyn-J Dixon short on 3rd down, forcing a Clemson field goal attempt; it’s good from 52 yards. | Clemson 10, LSU 7

8:05 p.m. End of the 1st quarter | LSU 7, Clemson 7

7:59 p.m. Joe Burrow goes deep to Ja’Marr Chase for a 52-yard touchdown pass to tie the game. It’s the first time LSU has scored in a National Championship game since 2008. | LSU 7, Clemson 7

7:55 p.m. LSU’s defense responds after the penalty, stopping Clemson on three straight plays and forcing a punt. LSU takes over on their own 30-yard line.

7:54 p.m. LSU call for pass interference gives Clemson the first down

They're letting DBs play physical.



Clemson players seem to be getting in WRs faces after plays.



Time to adjust for this LSU offense#CFP — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) January 14, 2020

7:52 p.m. LSU picks up their first 1st down of the game, but Clemson forces another punt; Clemson will take over at their own 25-yard line

Clemson strikes first! Trevor Lawrence the runner. NFL GMs are currently salivating. #ALLIN #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/3vqpkev1Fl — Fred Cunningham (@fredontv) January 14, 2020

#LSU trails for the first time since Oct. 26 against Auburn. — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) January 14, 2020

7:45 p.m. Trevor Lawrence runs for a 1-yard touchdown | Clemson 7, LLSU 0

7:41 p.m. Trevor Lawrence completes pass to Braden Galloway for 42 yards, but Clemson is called for an illegal block, which backs them up 15 yards to LSU’s 40-yard line

7:37 p.m. Joe Burrow completes his first pass of the game, but it’s not enough to get a first down; LSU goes 3 and out (again) and Clemson will take over at their own 32-yard line

It feels like everyone in the building took a collective breath.



A rowdy first possession for both + 1 more for Clemson#LSU #CFP — Brian Holland (@BHollandSports) January 14, 2020

7:33 p.m. Clemson goes 3 and out, punts the ball back to LSU; it’s downed inside the 5-yard line, where LSU’s second possession will begin

7:30 p.m. LSU goes 3 and out, punts the ball away to Clemson, who takes over on LSU’s 42-yard line

7:27 p.m. LSU’s offense takes over for their first possession at their own 7-yard line

7:22 p.m. Grant Delpit sacks Trevor Lawrence on 3rd down for loss of 10 yards; Clemson will punt after their first possession

7:18 p.m. LSU kicks off the game and Clemson’s offense takes the field

7:15 p.m. LSU wins the toss, defers to the 2nd half and will kickoff the National Championship game

The top-ranked LSU Tigers will face off against No. 3 Clemson for the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. CT tonight in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Thirteen years since its last national title in the Bowl Championship Series, LSU is now seeking its first CFP national championship.

A Swag You Have Never Seen

This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020

Clemson, the defending national champions, are now vying for their third CFP title win in four years, further solidifying their current dynasty.

We've made 5 straight trips to the #CFBPlayoff because a decision was made a long, long time ago by the entire Clemson community that we were going to be good at football.



Get a quick "101" lesson here, then hear the rest from Coach Swinney on our IGTV: https://t.co/rwlAWtt8Sq pic.twitter.com/uyPr9aKdT6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 13, 2020

Both teams are going into the game undefeated (14-0), but it appears LSU has an advantage: Heisman winner Joe Burrow. In the CFP semifinals, Burrow accounted for seven touchdowns (with another score on the ground) when LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28. But Clemson’s top-ranked defense may just be able to slow down LSU’s offense–something no other team has accomplished this season. Their pass-defense statistics are almost as impressive as Burrow’s numbers. Clemson rose up from a 16-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23 in the CFP semifinals.

With President Trump among the attendees, security will be heightened around the Superdome and in the Central Business District and French Quarter. This will be his first sporting event of the new year and third of the season. Trump also attended the LSU vs. Bama game in 2019.

What’s going to give when the two Tigers and their coaches, LSU’s Ed Orgeron and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, meet on the field? Which will claw their way to the top?

