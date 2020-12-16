Local football stars sign and enroll early in college on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Amid a season where the Chanticleers are experiencing unprecedented success on the field and have captured the nation’s attention, Coastal Carolina University announce it has extended its contract with head coach Jamey Chadwell through the 2027 season.

Chadwell’s potential annual contract value, including all incentives met, places him atop the Sun Belt Conference and among the upper echelon of FBS. The deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, more robust incentive structure, and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial support.