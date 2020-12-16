Local football stars sign and enroll early in college on Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Many local football players across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee took part in the early signing day on Wednesday. With that opportunity to early enroll, they can begin classes and spring practice with their respective colleges. Below are those will signed today, congratulations!
Dillon:
Avery Hewitt – Football – Campbell (NC)
Ahmari-Huggins Bruce – Football – Louisville
Fairmont (NC):
Kadeem Leonard – Football – Central Florida (UCF)
Green Sea Floyds:
Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on December 21
Lamar:
Anthony Walton – Football – Coastal Carolina
Heidi Anderson – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech
Myrtle Beach:
JJ Jones – Football – North Carolina
Tre Baker – Football – Limestone
West Florence:
Nyke Johnson – Football – Virginia Tech