Local football stars sign and enroll early in college on Wednesday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Anthony Walton of Lamar will play football for Coastal Carolina in 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Many local football players across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee took part in the early signing day on Wednesday. With that opportunity to early enroll, they can begin classes and spring practice with their respective colleges. Below are those will signed today, congratulations!

Dillon:

Avery Hewitt – Football – Campbell (NC)
Ahmari-Huggins Bruce – Football – Louisville

Fairmont (NC):

Kadeem Leonard – Football – Central Florida (UCF)

Green Sea Floyds:

Jaquan Dixon – Football – Georgia State – will sign on December 21

Lamar:

Anthony Walton – Football – Coastal Carolina
Heidi Anderson – Softball – Florence Darlington Tech

Myrtle Beach:

JJ Jones – Football – North Carolina
Tre Baker – Football – Limestone

West Florence:

Nyke Johnson – Football – Virginia Tech

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending stories